Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 164.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,807 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 31,004 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $826,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,440. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKAM. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.95. The company had a trading volume of 894,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,194. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $108.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

