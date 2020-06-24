Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 145.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,990 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Hormel Foods by 248.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 916.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

In other news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $2,510,034.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,594,990.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,901,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,867.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,315. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 73,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,276. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.