Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 178.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,474 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,056 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,070 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $742,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 91,007 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,653 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

XLNX stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,809. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

