Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOC stock traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.71. 47,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,430. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.83.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

