Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,222 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $129.40. 226,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,023,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average of $134.29. The company has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

