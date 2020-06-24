Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $6.71 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 215.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up approximately 0.6% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,509.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after buying an additional 74,888 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TYL stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.87. 22,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.80 and a 1-year high of $382.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,406.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.30, for a total value of $409,157.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,918,398.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,311 shares of company stock worth $37,929,019 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.80.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

