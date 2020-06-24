Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $7.08 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.7% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after acquiring an additional 350,205 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,737,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after purchasing an additional 252,054 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9,334.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 149,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 147,678 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.31.

NYSE LMT traded down $12.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $359.33. 1,337,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $381.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

