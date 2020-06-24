Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $8.75 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 159.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,032 shares during the period. Public Storage accounts for approximately 0.8% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 59.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,935,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,798,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,334,000 after buying an additional 807,801 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $83,356,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2,670.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after acquiring an additional 311,500 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.86. 30,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,232. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.69.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.