Optimal Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 138.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in ServiceNow by 17.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 121,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 235,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 613,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ServiceNow by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 204,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,600,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.81.

NOW traded down $9.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.70. The stock had a trading volume of 73,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.88, a P/E/G ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $383.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.15. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $409.80.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $7,700,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,254.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at $100,352,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,522 shares of company stock valued at $121,517,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

