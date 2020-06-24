Optimal Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,295 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 543,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 14.9% in the first quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 147,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 190,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 66.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.00. 163,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,702. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.85. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Waste Management’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.