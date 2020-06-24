Optimal Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,751 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $645,732,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CME Group by 6,150.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,126,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,659,000 after buying an additional 2,092,291 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,288,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,607,281,000 after buying an additional 1,179,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of CME Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,556,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,946,000 after buying an additional 711,558 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 771 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on CME Group from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.44.

CME traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.42. 90,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,465. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.73.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

