Optimal Asset Management Inc. Purchases 36,124 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,124 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.13. The stock had a trading volume of 60,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.32. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $1,152,581.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,464.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 429,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,227,534. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

