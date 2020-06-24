Optimal Asset Management Inc. Purchases 41,489 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 41,489 shares during the period. Baxter International makes up approximately 0.7% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 59.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 620,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 232,004 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Baxter International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 628,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,749 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 661,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth about $10,813,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,500,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,049 shares of company stock valued at $11,348,684 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.38. The stock had a trading volume of 151,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,551. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

BAX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

