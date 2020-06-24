Optimal Asset Management Inc. Purchases 64,731 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 144.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,731 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 43,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,998. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.34.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on H shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $92.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.22.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $116,064.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

