Optimal Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,682 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,948,310,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,599,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,941,000 after acquiring an additional 145,208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,194,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,022 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,575,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,392,000 after purchasing an additional 463,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $39.21. 144,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.95. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

