Optimal Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 126.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,082 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 0.6% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 654,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,915,000 after purchasing an additional 471,219 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,095,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 91,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 76,122 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,485.9% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 100.2% during the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.65. 3,658,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,347,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $77.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

