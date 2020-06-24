Optimal Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 185.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,829 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,016 shares of company stock worth $15,865,733 in the last 90 days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.11.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

