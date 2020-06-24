Optimal Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded down $6.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,076. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.85. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837 over the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.86.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

