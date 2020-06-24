Optimal Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 207.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,214 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 781.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in J M Smucker by 153.8% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J M Smucker stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.55. The company had a trading volume of 457,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.87.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.46.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,942 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,057 shares of company stock worth $1,101,773. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

