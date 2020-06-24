Origin Sport (ORS) Market Cap Tops $1.17 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $513,395.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000745 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000128 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Origin Sport

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

