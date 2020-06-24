Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Gap Down to $1.29

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.29. Outlook Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 162,106 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OTLK shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outlook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Sell-side analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 436,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27,946 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 731.1% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 3,232,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

