Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $14.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OVV. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ovintiv from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.24.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,313,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,791,699. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 11.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.