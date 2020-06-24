Own (CHX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $465,969.00

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. Own has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Own token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, DDEX and Bancor Network. In the last week, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Own alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00045703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $484.69 or 0.05190532 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002657 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00054582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012660 BTC.

Own Token Profile

Own (CRYPTO:CHX) is a token. It launched on March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official website is weown.com

Own Token Trading

Own can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Own Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Own and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.