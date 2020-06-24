PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 745.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,740 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.36. 44,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,736. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

