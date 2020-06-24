Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) dropped 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.37, approximately 28,029 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,223,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The firm has a market cap of $17.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

