Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Gap Up to $0.64

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.62, but opened at $0.64. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 206,403 shares traded.

PTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,688,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 127,541 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 407.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77,335 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Palatin Technologies by 479.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 84,471 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 139,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

