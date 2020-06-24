Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Gap Up to $0.64

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.62, but opened at $0.64. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 206,403 shares traded.
PTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.
About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
Read More: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.