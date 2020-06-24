Pantheon Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,869 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 2.0% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 65.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.59. 136,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,702. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Waste Management’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

