Pantheon Investment Group LLC Acquires 8,083 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.4% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,751,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,748,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98. The company has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

