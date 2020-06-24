Pantheon Investment Group LLC Buys 444 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 4.3% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 503.4% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,421 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,447,000. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $10.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,335. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.94. The firm has a market cap of $282.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $315.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.13.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.