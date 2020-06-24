Pantheon Investment Group LLC Buys New Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 1.4% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 490,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,650,000 after acquiring an additional 70,405 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $1,723,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 233.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,443,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded down $7.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.49. The company had a trading volume of 72,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,086. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.20 and its 200 day moving average is $253.31.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.00.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

