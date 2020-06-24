Pantheon Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.09. 82,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,065. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.28 and a 200-day moving average of $225.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.12 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.85.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

