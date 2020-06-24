Pantheon Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 108,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,060,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,337,000 after buying an additional 213,851 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,883,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,022,000 after buying an additional 21,054 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 915,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,512,000 after buying an additional 53,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $5.94 on Wednesday, reaching $138.92. 120,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.43. The firm has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

