Pantheon Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $9.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $457.20. 3,147,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,228. The stock has a market cap of $205.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $433.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $474.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,024 shares of company stock worth $81,700,274 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.49.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

