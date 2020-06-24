Pantheon Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 96.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,960 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,528 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,717,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,852 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.22. 238,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,255,269. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

