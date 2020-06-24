Pantheon Investment Group LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. MGM Growth Properties makes up about 3.6% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Murren sold 36,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $909,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock sold 17,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $412,216.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 36,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,939. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

