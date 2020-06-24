Pantheon Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.7% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.74.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.76 on Wednesday, reaching $123.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,126. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.31 and a 200 day moving average of $119.27. The stock has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.