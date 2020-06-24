Pantheon Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.9% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,357 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura lifted their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB raised their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

NYSE HD traded down $5.48 on Wednesday, reaching $244.83. 1,909,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,997,133. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.64. The company has a market cap of $266.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

