Pantheon Investment Group LLC Purchases 3,054 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. MSA Safety accounts for approximately 3.0% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC owned 0.05% of MSA Safety worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

In other news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 9,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,188,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $107,463.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,178.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.97. 15,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MSA Safety Inc has a 1 year low of $83.57 and a 1 year high of $142.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.32.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $341.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

