Pantheon Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 44.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.73. 257,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,162,595. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $170.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.55.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

