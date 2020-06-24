Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 0.41% of Park-Ohio worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PKOH traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,962. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $193.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.53 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Park-Ohio news, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty bought 2,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKOH shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Park-Ohio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

