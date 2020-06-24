ParkinGo 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $68.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.00 million and $68.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000561 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028929 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,385.88 or 1.00512557 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000969 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00089297 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001094 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,105,351 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

