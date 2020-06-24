Patron (PAT) Market Cap Achieves $206,380.13

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. Patron has a total market cap of $206,380.13 and $8,078.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Patron has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Patron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.48 or 0.01852325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00173954 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00050009 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00112474 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,950,594 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, IDAX, CoinBene, LATOKEN, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

