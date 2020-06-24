Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires 4,689 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,834 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,297,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $64,944,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.47. 22,058,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,130,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

