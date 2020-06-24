Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Acquires 826 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.28. 2,930,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,999,305. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $137.29. The company has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.75 and its 200-day moving average is $112.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.