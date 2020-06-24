Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.61. 5,181,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,046. The company has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.93.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.19.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

