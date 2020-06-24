Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 2,290 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,628,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,191,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.07 and a 200 day moving average of $123.26. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

