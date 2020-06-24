Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 568.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.45.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924 in the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,490,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average is $119.37. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

