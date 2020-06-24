Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $895,000 Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,229,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,930,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,259 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4,124.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,269,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,719 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Southern by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Southern by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,484,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,954,000 after acquiring an additional 943,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.97.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $3,330,770 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,900,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.31.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

