Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 3,848 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $12,123,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 559,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 5,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.55.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.44. 5,766,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,162,586. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.51. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $171.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.