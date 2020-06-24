Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $526,722,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 408.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246,997 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,953 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,526,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $91,299,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.82. 1,876,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,764. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.71. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

